PM’s virtual tiffin meet with BJP workers in Varanasi on March 31

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually hold a tiffin meeting with BJP workers of all 660 polling stations of the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on March 31, said Varanasi city unit President Vidyasagar Rai. PM’s virtual tiffin meet with BJP workers in Kashi on March 31 (File photo)

Rai said, “We have started preparations for PM’s meeting. Registration of the workers is being done for the online meeting.”

PM Modi, who represents Varanasi, will contest the seat for the third time in a row this year. Varanasi Lok Sabha seat comprises five assembly constituencies--Sewapuri, Rohania, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, and Varanasi Cantt.

The online meeting will begin at 6 PM, said another BJP worker privy to the matter.

He said 5 to 10 BJP workers from every booth area would attend the meeting that could be two-hours-long.

BJP worker Rajkumar Das, the nominated member of Cantonment Board, said, “We are quite enthused about the meeting because it will give us an opportunity to connect with PM Modi directly.”

BJP panna pramukhs, panna committee members, booth committee members, booth presidents, Shakti Kendra coordinators and in-charge of polling stations will be present during the meeting.

BJP’s national, state, regional, district-level office-bearers and public representatives will also participate in it.