Pocket knife, hair clip turn lifesavers: Army doctor delivers baby on Jhansi bridge

Major Rohit Bachwala, a medical officer in the Indian Army, has earned widespread admiration after he helped a pregnant woman deliver a baby girl on the foot-over bridge at Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi Railway Station using improvised tools—including a pocket knife, hair clip and dhoti—on July 5.

Chief of army staff general Upendra Dwivedi on Monday commended Major Bachwala for going “beyond the call of duty” to save lives. The Army praised his swift, selfless action, which ensured the safety of both the mother and her newborn in extremely challenging circumstances.

The dramatic incident unfolded on Saturday when Major Bachwala, posted at the Military Hospital in Jhansi, was en route to platform number two to board a train to Hyderabad for a month-long leave. He spotted a woman in severe labour pain who had collapsed from a wheelchair on the bridge and immediately rushed to assist.

With no medical equipment available, he improvised. Using a pocket knife sterilised as best as possible, along with hair clips and a dhoti, Major Bachwala successfully conducted the emergency delivery. Although the newborn was initially unresponsive, he managed to resuscitate the baby. The mother, who later experienced complications during placental delivery, was also stabilised under his care before being taken to a hospital.

Railway staff, including several women employees, formed a protective human shield around the scene to ensure privacy and safety. They also provided gloves and other necessary supplies to support the delivery.

Currently in Bengaluru on annual leave with his family, Major Bachwala credited the railway staff for their timely support. “I learned how to deliver a baby during my internship in 2019, so I was confident I could help. She couldn’t have made it to the hospital in time. What had to be done, had to be done there,” he said.