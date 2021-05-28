Police announce cash reward for info on Tikri assault case accused

The Jhajjar police on Friday announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 each for providing information on the three absconders who were booked in connection with the rape of a 25-year-old woman from West Bengal, who had later died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on April 30.

Bahadurgarh DSP Pawan Sharma, who is heading the SIT, said they have issued arrest warrants and a cash reward of ₹25,000 each against three accused - Anil Malik of Delhi, Anup Chinaut of Hisar, and Ankush Sangwan of Charkhi Dadri.

“During investigation, we interrogated 22 persons and it came to fore that Anil had assaulted the woman and Anup had supported him. Third accused Ankush did not appear before the SIT for interrogation and his interim bail plea was rejected by the court. We have issued arrest warrants and cash reward on them. We have sent notice to Jagdish Barad, who was among six persons booked in the case,” the DSP added.

Police teams are searching the three accused in Haryana and Delhi. “The probe is moving in the right direction and we will arrest the accused soon,” he added.

Earlier, the DSP had said that one of the accused, Yogita Suhag, had appeared before the SIT.

“She had confessed that she along with others made a video of the victim in which she alleged that Anil had misbehaved with her when they were coming to Tikri from West Bengal in a train,” the DSP said.