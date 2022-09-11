Police arrest three accused in Gorakhpur molestation case
Awadesh Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Gorakhpur Railway Police, said five teams were formed to identify and arrest the accused.
The police on Saturday evening arrested three accused in connection with the molesting of a 25-year-old woman near the Dharamshala Bazar Bridge at the Gorakhpur railway station on Wednesday, officials said.
The three accused identified as Imtiyaz Ansari, Ankit Paswan and Santosh Chauhan were arrested by the police late evening on September 10 from a park near platform number 9 of the railway station.
Talking to media persons on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gorakhpur Railway Police, Awadesh Singh, informed that five teams of the district and railway police were formed to identify the accused and arrest them.
According to Singh, the 25-year-old victim was talking to one of her acquaintances when the three accused approached her at 11pm on September 7. After beating up the person she was talking to, they abducted her. Afterwards, they dragged her to bushes behind the tube well and molested her there. They also beat her up when she cried for help. Later she reached Gorakhpur Railway Police station and narrated her ordeal.
As per the information, the woman had left her house after a dispute with her husband and was in search of shelter in Gorakhpur. She is a resident of the Maharajganj district and was living near the Dharamshala Bazar bridge outside platform number 1.
