Police assess threat to Sushil’s life before moving him to Tihar

City police and Tihar jail authorities are conducting a security audit and assessing the possible threat to two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar before he is taken to the prison to serve his judicial custody. Kumar, a suspect in the murder of a fellow wrestler in Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4, is currently in Mandoli jail, where new prisoners are lodged for 10 days before being shifted to Tihar, as part of measures taken to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It has been alleged that the victim of the attack, Sagar Dhankad, had links with the gang run by Sandeep Kala, alias Jathedi.

Kala is one of Delhi’s most wanted gangsters, and several members of his gang are in Tihar. Delhi Police’s third battalion — which is responsible for the safety of prisoners — has shared with jail authorities the names of at least 20 members of Kala’s gang who are in different sub jails across Tihar.

Concern over Jathedi gang members

Kala, from Jathedi village in Sonipat, carries a reward of ₹7 lakh for his arrest. Police suspect that he is currently operating from Dubai.

Police have said investigations revealed that Dhankad had links with Kala. Further, Dhankad’s friend Sonu Mahal, who was assaulted during the May 4 incident, is Kala’s nephew.

“We are checking the names of all people linked to Sandeep Kala gang, and the jails where they are kept. We will ensure that Kumar is kept isolated from these gangsters. Police have also alerted us. We are in touch with the police’s third battalion, which keeps a record of all jailed gangsters,” a jail officer, who asked not to be named, said.

A second jail officer said that the Intelligence Bureau has also issued alerts to prison authorities regarding the threat to Kumar’s life. HT could not verify the officer’s claim till the time of going to print. Tihar jail director general Sandeep Goel said the prison department is ensuring proper security for Kumar, and has lodged him separately in a single cell in Mandoli. Kumar was arrested along with an associate on May 23.

Kumar’s counsel, advocate Pradeep Rana, said they have written to the court about Sushil Kumar’s security. “It is through the media reports that we learnt about the person’s connection with a gangster. My client did not know this. There are many people who come to the stadium. We came to know later from media statements that one of them has criminal cases against him. So we informed the court. Currently, my client is in quarantine at the Mandoli jail.”

