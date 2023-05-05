Vehicle lifters gang busted, three arrested

The police on Thursday busted an inter-districts gang of vehicle lifters and arrested its three members in Bhadohi. A total of nine stolen bikes worth approximately ₹8 lakh have been recovered from them, police said. The police arrested three youths identified as Rakesh Yadav, Sandeep Kumar and Rajan Yadav near Sahsepur village in the Aurai Kotwali area. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

A police officer said that two motorcycles were recently stolen from a locality under the Aurai police station area of Bhadohi district. Police registered an FIR in this connection.

The police arrested three youths identified as Rakesh Yadav, Sandeep Kumar and Rajan Yadav near Sahsepur village in the Aurai Kotwali area.

Police said that these vehicle thieves used to sell vehicles by changing the engine and chassis numbers.

Additional superintendent of police Rajesh Bharti said that Rakesh Yadav is the kingpin of this gang. He along with his accomplices Sandeep Kumar and Rajan Yadav have been arrested.

He added that this gang had carried out incidents of vehicle theft from many areas of the district. A reward of ₹25,000 will be given to the police team that busted the gang.