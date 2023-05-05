Home / Cities / Others / Vehicle lifters gang busted, three arrested

Vehicle lifters gang busted, three arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 05, 2023 12:38 AM IST

A police officer said that two motorcycles were recently stolen from a locality under the Aurai police station area of Bhadohi district.

The police on Thursday busted an inter-districts gang of vehicle lifters and arrested its three members in Bhadohi. A total of nine stolen bikes worth approximately 8 lakh have been recovered from them, police said.

The police arrested three youths identified as Rakesh Yadav, Sandeep Kumar and Rajan Yadav near Sahsepur village in the Aurai Kotwali area. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The police arrested three youths identified as Rakesh Yadav, Sandeep Kumar and Rajan Yadav near Sahsepur village in the Aurai Kotwali area. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

A police officer said that two motorcycles were recently stolen from a locality under the Aurai police station area of Bhadohi district. Police registered an FIR in this connection.

The police arrested three youths identified as Rakesh Yadav, Sandeep Kumar and Rajan Yadav near Sahsepur village in the Aurai Kotwali area.

Police said that these vehicle thieves used to sell vehicles by changing the engine and chassis numbers.

Additional superintendent of police Rajesh Bharti said that Rakesh Yadav is the kingpin of this gang. He along with his accomplices Sandeep Kumar and Rajan Yadav have been arrested.

He added that this gang had carried out incidents of vehicle theft from many areas of the district. A reward of 25,000 will be given to the police team that busted the gang.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police gang bhadohi + 1 more
police gang bhadohi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out