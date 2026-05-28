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    Police hunt for health staffer for raping 14-year-old girl in Jamshedpur

    Police are searching for a 45-year-old health department employee accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

    Published on: May 28, 2026 3:58 AM IST
    By Debashish Sarkar, JAMSHEDPUR
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    The police launched a hunt for a 45-year-old health department employee on charges of raping a 14-year-old girl in his neighbourhood in Makkhan Mohalla in Kitadih under Parsudih police station area in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur city, police said on Wednesday.

    Representative image. (HT Photo)
    Representative image. (HT Photo)

    “Our teams are continuously in the lookout for the absconding accused. The accused will be arrested today or by tomorrow,” Lalit Meena, Jamshedpur city Superintendent of Police (SP), told the media on Wednesday.

    Parsudih police later took the victim for medical tests on Wednesday morning.

    The accused and the victim are neighbours in the same rented house. The accused allegedly took the girl to his room around 12 am on Tuesday night and raped her. He threatened her not to share the incident with anyone. The girl returned home around 3 am but did not tell anyone. On Wednesday morning, she narrated the ordeal to her elder sister, after which her family and locals gathered. However, the accused managed to flee. Raids are ongoing at his other house in Birsa Nagar in Jamshedpur and at his office in Gamharia,” a police officer said.

    The matter came to the notice of the police after the victim’s family informed local panchayat samiti member Draupadi Munda.

    “We took the girl to Parsudih police station, where her statement was recorded and she was sent for medical examination. The accused is married and has two sons, one aged 15 and the other 17,” said Draupadi.

    According to the local people, the accused works in the malaria department of the Seraikela-Kharsawan district health department and is posted in Gamharia.

    • Debashish Sarkar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Debashish Sarkar

      Debashish Sarkar is a special correspondent based in Jamshedpur. He has been covering government, administration, politics and crime among other things.

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