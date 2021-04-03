Police lodge two FIRs in constable’s wife suicide case

New Delhi

Two days after the wife of a Delhi Police constable allegedly died by suicide inside their home in Ghitorni and her two sons – aged three years and three months – were found unconscious in the bathroom of the house, the police have registered two cases in connection to the incident.

While a case of dowry death has been registered against the constable and his family on a complaint received from the woman’s relatives, a second case of attempt to murder of the two children was registered against the constable’s wife. The constable has been removed from the police station where he was posted and has been sent to district lines till further orders, said deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Ingit Pratap Singh.

The police have also requested the Delhi government to constitute a medical board to conduct the autopsy of the constable’s wife, whose body has been preserved at the mortuary of a government hospital.

On Thursday evening around 8pm, the constable made two calls to the police to inform that the door of his flat was locked from inside and his wife had failed to respond to his repeated knocks and calls. A police team later reached the spot and broke open the door to find the constable’s wife hanging from a ceiling fan. The children were found unconscious in the bathroom with their mouth gagged with cloth and were rushed to a private hospital for treatment. While the condition of the younger child was serious, the elder son was stated to be stable.

Police suspect the woman might have gagged and poisoned her kids, before hanging herself from the fan . No suicide note, however, was recovered from the house. The couple married in 2014 and lived in a two-bedroom flat.

Help is just a call away: Snehi: 011-65978181; Sumaitri: 011-23389090