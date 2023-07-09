ASI dead, 4 cops injured in Siwan accident, say police

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died and four police personnel were injured after their vehicle collided with a truck, while the team was on the way to raid a place, in Bihar’s Siwan district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.The truck driver escaped from the spot after the accident, said the police According to the police, the accident took place after the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the police jeep (Representative photo)

Providing details of the incident, Siwan’s sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Feroz Alam said that the deceased ASI has been identified as Bhuneshwar Singh.

SDPO Alam further said, “The ASI along with other security personnel were heading towards Kabirpur village in Siwan district to conduct a raid when the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Marachhia turn which falls under Mairwa police station limits of Siwan district around 2am on Sunday”.

“During the accident, ASI Bhuneshwar Singh died on the spot. Three constables and the vehicle driver also sustained grievous injuries during the incident. The vehicle was also damaged due to the impact of the collision,” the SDPO said. All the police personnel belong to Hussainganj police station limits of the district, he added.

The injured constables have been identified as Ramadan Sah, Ram Pukar Singh, Subhash Yadav and driver Shambhu Dayal Prasad.

According to a police official familiar with the matter, the condition of three policemen is stated to be serious.

“They have been referred to a government hospital at Patna where they are undergoing treatment, “ said the official on anonymity. According to the police, the truck involved in the accident has been seized “The truck has been seized and a search for the driver is on. A probe has been launched into the matter.,” said a police officer. The police are yet to register a case in connection with the accident.