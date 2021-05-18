Police, Prayagraj Nagar Nigam teams guard ghats to check burial of bodies by riverside

: Senior police officials on Tuesday visited Phaphamau ghat and asked against burial of bodies in the sand on the banks of Ganga River.

They said the government had announced financial assistance of ₹4000 for cremation of bodies and that the funds would be provided by the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN).

Officials also instructed against burial of bodies at ghats in rural areas.

The PNN has constituted teams to maintain vigil at the ghats and asked people against burying bodies in the sand, officials said.

The municipal body officials fear rains or rising river water levels might wash the sands away, exposing dead bodies, raising fears of infections.

Over the last couple of days, police and PNN teams have stopped many people from burying bodies at Phaphamau Ghat, Arail, Jhunsi, Shringverpur and other cremation ghats across the city and in rural areas.

SSP Sarvshrestha Tripathi said police teams had been deployed at the ghats to stop burial of bodies. He said police personnel were warning people of the threats of infections which the buried bodies may pose when river water levels rise. Water police in motorboats is patrolling the river banks to stop immersion of bodies in water, he added.