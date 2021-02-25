Political parties in Pune divided over PMC’s road-widening proposal
PUNE Political parties in Pune appear to be divided on the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre.
Recently, former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited PMC and agreed with the decision taken by PMC. Earlier, he had opposed the same proposal when he was the chief minister.
Sandeep Khardekar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, said, “Many housing societies are in favour of redevelopment. Earlier they were unable to do it as there would be less construction on the existing plot. BJP leader Devendra Fadnvis and state unit president Chandrakant Patil have expressed the same views.”
Another BJP leader Ujwal Keskar said, “While framing uniform development control rules, state government has already allowed additional FSI on same plots. There is no need for the additional proposal, but some developers want more FSI so they are pushing for road widening.”
Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “Those people who live in bungalows will be affected by this move. The city houses a lot of old and traditional bungalows. Even there are chances that at some places developers would force citizens to redevelop plots.”
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)leader Nitin Kadam said, “Many citizens from the Sahakarnagar area have opposed the road widening proposal.”
