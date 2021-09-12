Poll violence victim Ritu Singh of SP joins Cong

Lucknow: Ritu Singh, a candidate for block pramukh’s post in the recently concluded panchayat elections in Lakhimpur Kheri joined the Congress in the presence of Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Saturday.

Ritu Singh owed allegiance to Samajwadi Party in the panchayat polls.

In pictures that the party released here, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen interacting with Ritu Singh and her family members at Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters.

To recall, attempts to disrobe Ritu Singh and her supporter had drawn the attention of the people as well as media during the panchayat elections.

UPCC secretary Abhishek Singh Patel said Ritu Singh along with her husband Dharam Vir Singh and other family members met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and joined the party at the UPCC headquarters.

Patel said Ritu Singh was a victim of violence in the panchayat elections and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Lakhimpur Kheri to meet her. He said Ritu Singh had joined the Congress to work for the people of Uttar Pradesh.