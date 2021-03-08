Portal not updated: State shows no deaths, but dist health office report 13 fatalities in Pune
PUNE Confusion over updating of portal has state showing no deaths, but dist health office reporting 13 fatalities in Pune
Due to an issue with updating the portal, the state health department reported no deaths in Pune district on Monday, while the district health office reported 13 deaths due to the Covid-19 infection.
As per the state health department, Pune district reported 1,395 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 4,22,557, of which 3,95,386 have recovered. The death toll stands at 8,141. A total of 19,030 active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.
Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “The difference is due to portal updation. The district office will update it in a day or two and it will be reflected in the state tally.”
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 248 new cases which takes its count to 1,01,005, with a death toll of 2,165.
Pune city reported 782 new cases which takes the progressive count to 2,15,804, while the death toll stands at 4,591
PCMC reported 365 new cases, taking the progressive count to 1,05,748. The death toll stands at 1,336.
The state also saw 9,068 patients discharged which takes the discharged total to 20.77 lakh Covid-19 patients, after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 93.21%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.36%. Currently, 4,41,702 people are in home quarantine and 4,098 people are in institutional quarantine.
100% vaccine target
On Monday 24,387 beneficiaries out of 24,286 got vaccinated in Pune, including first and second doses.
Of the 24,286 who got the jab, 16,505 were senior citizens who got their first dose; and 1,965, were those aged between 45-59 with comorbidities. Also 3,543 were healthcare workers and 2,273 were frontline workers.
In the past three days the district has reported over 100% vaccination against the target set for the day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Portal not updated: State shows no deaths, but dist health office report 13 fatalities in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC seals 3 city labs over incomplete Covid-19 reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹70 lakh “Shivkalin park” to be built at Sinhagad fort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Tikait in MP today; farmers warn of stir if he is arrested in 2012 case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in ‘partial lockdown’. Here’s a look at all curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trade at Amritsar ICP dips to nine-year low due to covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Breather for millers on supply of fortified rice as state, FCI to draw up timeline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Biker crushed to death after tree branch falls on him; one injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan shop fire: Body of a 12-year-old found
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lodhi Club polls: Thumping victory for Mahajan group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speeding truck runs over scooterist in Ludhiana hit-and-run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under the shadow of uncertainty, students of foreign universities hope to pursue their dreams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YourSpace: Punekars treat mask rule like helmet campaign... wearable when able; hence, fines are a must
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida authority to hold camps for registering flats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewar airport: 238 farmers get plots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox