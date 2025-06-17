Power lines near Millennium City station to be shifted to extend metro line

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have decided to shift the high-tension power lines near the Millennium City Centre metro station towards the Vyapar Kendra Road to make way for a 2.5-metre-long median on the central verge of the road so that the metro line can be extended, officials said. Electricity lines near the Millennium City Centre metro station will be moved to extend the Gurugram Metro line. (HT PHOTO)

GMDA officials said the shifting of power pylons will allow the authority to expand the road while providing for a 2.5-metre-wide space for the Gurugram Metro line on the median of the road.

To be sure, power pylons, also known as electricity pylons or transmission towers, are tall structures that support high-voltage overhead power lines. The towers are used for transmitting electricity from power stations to substations and further to consumers.

GMRL CEO Chander Shekhar Khare and senior GMDA officials on Monday visited the site near the Millennium City Centre metro station.

A senior GMDA official, requesting anonymity, said that GMRL had sought a 2.5-metre-wide space on the central verge of the Vyapar Kendra Road from Millennium Centre metro station towards the Golf Course Road for extending metro tracks, which will allow the reversal of trains.

“The metro tracks will be extended beyond the first station of the Gurugram Metro by 350 metres towards the Vyapar Kendra Road. The GMRL CEO and officials from the GMDA visited the site and it was decided that the transmission towers will be removed and the power lines will be laid underground. The metro corporation has agreed to bear half the cost of shifting the power utilities. In future, the metro line will be extended upto the Golf Course Road,” the GMDA official said.

The Gurugram Metro extension project, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, will extend the metro line from the Millennium City Centre to Cyber Hub via Old Gurugram, covering a distance of 28.5km with a total of 27 elevated stations. The metro corporation has already floated the tender for the first phase and it likely that work will be allotted soon.

GMDA officials further said that they will be able to widen the road if the power pylons are removed and will ensure that their ongoing project to widen the Vyapar Kendra road does not face any problems. “We earlier did not agree to the demand of providing the central verge as it would not have allowed us to widen the road due to power pylons. But now since the pylons will be removed, our road widening project can also be executed,” they said.