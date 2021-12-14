Power tariff hike unlikely in Punjab; subsidy burden on govt may touch 20,000 cr

Patiala With elections just months away, there is unlikely to be any increase in power tariff in the state, with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) filing its tariff petition for 2022-23 with a projected shortfall of only ₹125 crore that it needs to raise through this route.

The shortfall of previous years that it has been carrying forward is ₹1,611 crore, taking the total to ₹1,912 crore. The annual revenue requirement (ARR) has been worked out at ₹36,484 crore and revenue receipt on the basis of the present approved tariff has been worked out as ₹36,702 crore. With the regulator, the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) always, as a matter of convention, reducing the PSPCL’s expenditure, there may not be any power tariff hike, experts say.

Due to the recent poll sops, the subsidy burden on the state government, however, for 2021-22 is estimated at ₹12,245 crore and for 2022-23, at ₹13,929 crore. Initially, the figure for 2021-22 was ₹10,621 crore but the current announcements by government have resulted in an additional burden of ₹1,624 crore.

Last year, the total subsidy, including arrears, was ₹17,796 crore and the proportionate dues in November stood at ₹11,786 crore. The default amount on November 15 is ₹4,120 crore. The pending subsidy for the year was ₹10,130 crore. “Overall, the subsidy bill for next year will be whopping, which once clubbed with the arrears of previous years will touch ₹20,000 crore,” said an official, adding that latest ARR had been framed to seek minimum hike.

In the ARR, the major expenditure is for power purchase, with ₹24,910 crore being kept for it, including interstate transmission charges. The other major expenditure is of employee salary and pension at ₹5,552 crore.

PSPCL has also not included any payment to employees against pay revisions. If the pay commission is implemented, the total arrears will be between ₹3,000 crore and ₹3,500 crore. Of this, around ₹1,000 crore are payable in 2021-22 and the balance over the next few years. On its part, the PSERC has initiated the process of finalising the ARR and has started the process of hearing public objections on the PSPCL’s petition.