Home / Cities / Others / Powerful IED detected, defused on Jammu-Poonch highway
A powerful IED concealed in a milk can kept along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway. (HT PHOTO)
A powerful IED concealed in a milk can kept along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway. (HT PHOTO)
others

Powerful IED detected, defused on Jammu-Poonch highway

The IED was planted by suspected terrorists under a culvert at Bathooni-Daogra on Jammu-Rajouri national highway and was subsequently defused by the bomb disposal squad of the Army at 9.10 am.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 03:28 AM IST

Security forces on Saturday morning averted a major tragedy on Jammu-Rajouri- Poonch national highway after alert troops detected a powerful IED concealed in a milk can kept along the highway.

“Vehicular traffic on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway was suspended for around three hours and restored after the IED was safely detonated,” said a police official.

“Specific information was received by police that some suspicious activity has taken place in Dalogra area along the highway in Rajouri. We immediately suspended the traffic and an operation was launched during which security forces detected an improvised IED,” he added.

A bomb disposal squad (BDS) of police reached the spot and safely defused the IED.

The IED was planted by suspected terrorists under a culvert at Bathooni-Daogra on Jammu-Rajouri national highway and was subsequently defused by the bomb disposal squad of the Army at 9.10 am.

The terrorists are believed to have planted the IED during the intervening night under the cover of darkness, the officials said, adding that a massive search operation is on to arrest the terrorists who were planning to set off the blast.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.