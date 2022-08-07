Prayagraj activist motivating kanwarias to donate blood
Blood donor and activist, Rajiv Mishra, (44), is spreading awareness regarding blood donation among kanwarias, the devotees of Lord Shiva, who are passing through Prayagraj on their annual trek to pay obeisance to the deity.
Mishra has chosen the ongoing month of Shravan, when prayers are offered to Lord Shiva, for his awareness campaign and as part of which, he is visiting all prominent ghats of Prayagraj like Sangam, Dashashwamedh, Arail, Phaphamau and Ram Ghat located on the banks of Ganga.
Kanwarias visit these ghats in large numbers during the month of Shravan.
“Dashashwamedh ghat is most popular among kanwarias and therefore this is where I am devoting most of my time and energy,” Rajiv said.
Each year, during holy Hindu month of Shravan, large number of Kanwarias from different villages, cities, towns and states, visit Prayagraj. I decided to focus on them for spreading awareness regarding voluntary blood donation so that the message reaches across the nation,” he said.
Through talks and pamphlets, Rajiv is creating awareness on the subject, telling Kanwarias that safe blood, blood products and their transfusion are a critical aspect of care and public health.
“The blood helps save millions of lives and also in improving the health and quality of life of patients each day. The need for blood is universal but access to blood for all those who need it is not. Blood shortage is particularly acute in a developing country like India,” he said.
“India needs voluntary, unpaid donors who give blood regularly,” he said adding that the idea is to create a situation where everyone who needs safe blood has access to it.
“Throughout the pandemic, despite limited mobility and other challenges, blood donors have continued to donate blood and plasma to patients. This extraordinary effort during time of unprecedented crisis highlights the crucial role of committed, voluntary blood donors in ensuring a safe and sufficient blood supply at all times,” Rajiv said.
Rajiv who hails from Ballia but is currently staying in George Town, Prayagraj, has bagged many awards for his contribution in promoting voluntary blood donation and had set a world record in August 2019 by travelling 5,127 km from Prayagraj to Nagarcoil near Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu for blood donation campaign.
He has a certificate from the World Book of Records, London, UK and has donated blood 87 times, latest being in Kohima, Nagaland on July 5. He is the first from the state to have achieved the feat, he said.
He said he had so far travelled around 61,460 kilometres for blood donation campaign.
KNOW ALL ABOUT BLOOD DONATION
“Every healthy person should donate blood. Men can donate safely once every three months while women can donate once every four months. A donor should be in 18-60 age group. Only 350 ml of blood is taken at the time of donation. An average person has 5-6 litres of blood in body. In terms of volume, the loss is corrected in 24-48 hours by the body. The red cell count is corrected in around 56 days,” said Rajiv Mishra, a veteran blood donor out to create awareness on the subject.
