Prayagraj admn sets up 35 temporary shelters for homeless

The cold wave continues to intensify across North India with the Meteorological Department issuing an alert for severe cold and dense fog for the next three days. People beat the cold during night at pagoda-style shelter set up near PD Tandon Park in Prayagraj. (HT)

Following the warning, the district administration in Prayagraj has also swung into action to ensure the safety of homeless people and livestock.

Prayagraj has begun to experience a sharp dip in temperatures, especially during the morning and evening hours, with the mercury falling below 10 degrees Celsius after sunset. To prevent homeless people from spending freezing nights on the streets, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has set up 35 temporary night shelters within the city limits.

According to Prayagraj Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer Anil Maurya, 35 temporary shelters have already been constructed, in addition to 9 permanent night shelters that were already operational. This brings the total number of shelters available for the homeless to 44. Separate arrangements have also been made for women and children, with 5 dedicated “Pink Shelters” established across the city, he added.

The Municipal Corporation has spent approximately ₹64.15 lakh on the construction of these temporary shelters. People taking refuge here are being provided with all essential facilities, officials claimed.

Many of the newly constructed shelters follow the Pagoda Model, which features tent-like canopy structures. These shelters are partially open on one side and are waterproof, fireproof, and more secure. They offer better protection against cold, rain, and harsh weather conditions, ensuring a safe stay for the homeless during winter nights, officials claim.

Chief engineer Anil Maurya stated that for the first time, 25 Pagoda Model shelters have been set up in the city. These shelters are not only safer but can also be installed quickly at new locations when required.

Meanwhile, considering the severe cold, the district administration and the Animal Husbandry Department have taken several measures to protect cattle living in government shelters. Special attention is being given to safeguarding cattle roaming on roads as well as those housed in cow shelters.

Chief veterinary officer Dr SN Yadav said that bonfires are being lit in cow shelters during nighttime when temperatures drop sharply. To protect animals from cold winds, sheds are being covered with tarpaulin and polythene sheets. They are also being provided with jackets. Additionally, the quantity of dry fodder, green fodder, and feed has been increased to ensure adequate energy for the cattle during the winter season, Dr Yadav shared.