Prayagraj: Akhara Parishad to also undertake internal probe into Narendra Giri’s death

PRAYAGRAJ: Even as the investigation by an 18-member special investigation team (SIT) is underway into the death of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri, the ABAP has also decided to initiate an internal probe by confidentially appointed probe committee that would look into all aspects related to the untimely demise of Giri, head of the Baghambari Gaddi Muth.

This panel would submit its findings to ABAP, the apex decision making body of the country’s 13 Hindu monastic orders, which would then share it with the public, said chief patron of Juna Akhara and general secretary of ABAP, Mahant Hari Giri here on Wednesday.

“It is not the first time that a seer, associated with the Muth has been murdered, it has to be probed whether these incidents are related to property of the Muth or is there someone who wants that the Muth be acquired by someone else,” questioned the office bearer of ABAP.

He further said that he had discuss untimely death of Mahant Narendra Giri with all the prominent leaders of all the 13 Akharas and the members of Niranjani Akhara after which ABAP has decided to set up a parallel probe into the death of the seer.

He also informed that at present all the 13 Akharas were with Shri Panchayatu Akhara Niranjani in their moment of sorrow and “once this Akhara comes out of the mourning, we would sit together and discuss the further course of action.”

PHOTO CAPTION: Swami Hari Giri

