Prayagraj cops question two accused of June 10 violence
Police questioned two accused of June 10 Atala violence, Mohd Ekhlaq and Abdul Rehman, about their involvement in the arson and violence in the area after Friday prayers, on Tuesday.
The court had granted 24-hour remand of the duo to the police on Tuesday following which they were taken to Kareli police station for questioning. Teams of Khuldabad and Kareli police stations questioned them about their role in the violence and sought information about their other accomplices.
Hailing from Pandura village of Bara area located in trans-Yamuna region of the district, 42–year-old Mohd Ekhlaq lives in Gaus Nagar area with his wife and children and was caretaker of a mosque. On June 10, he had reached Atala area with some other persons and as per the police, pelted stones on cops during the violence. He had even argued with senior police officials when they asked the mob to disperse, police informed.
Ekhlaq was identified through video footages and was arrested around a week back. Police officials said that Ekhlaq and others were incited by one Hafiz who is still on the run. Abdul Rehman of Atarsuiya was also arrested after the violence and is accused of inciting people to reach Atala for staging protesting.
It is alleged that Abdul Rehman used social media to spread rumours and provoke youths. SHO of Khuldabad police station Anurag Sharma said the duo was being questioned about their accomplices and other persons who were involved in the violence on June 10. Their links with mastermind of the violence and persons on the run is also being scanned, he added.
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
