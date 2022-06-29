Prayagraj cops question two accused of June 10 violence

Police questioned two accused of June 10 Atala violence, Mohd Ekhlaq and Abdul Rehman, about their involvement in the arson and violence in the area after Friday prayers, on Tuesday.

The court had granted 24-hour remand of the duo to the police on Tuesday following which they were taken to Kareli police station for questioning. Teams of Khuldabad and Kareli police stations questioned them about their role in the violence and sought information about their other accomplices.

Hailing from Pandura village of Bara area located in trans-Yamuna region of the district, 42–year-old Mohd Ekhlaq lives in Gaus Nagar area with his wife and children and was caretaker of a mosque. On June 10, he had reached Atala area with some other persons and as per the police, pelted stones on cops during the violence. He had even argued with senior police officials when they asked the mob to disperse, police informed.

Ekhlaq was identified through video footages and was arrested around a week back. Police officials said that Ekhlaq and others were incited by one Hafiz who is still on the run. Abdul Rehman of Atarsuiya was also arrested after the violence and is accused of inciting people to reach Atala for staging protesting.

It is alleged that Abdul Rehman used social media to spread rumours and provoke youths. SHO of Khuldabad police station Anurag Sharma said the duo was being questioned about their accomplices and other persons who were involved in the violence on June 10. Their links with mastermind of the violence and persons on the run is also being scanned, he added.