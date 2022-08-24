Prayagraj: Criminal carrying reward of ₹50,000 nabbed by STF
The arrested criminal identified as Khagesh Pandey has 27 serious cases lodged against him at different police stations of trans-Yamuna area
Prayagraj unit of the special task force on Tuesday nabbed a notorious criminal carrying reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest. The arrested criminal identified as Khagesh Pandey has 27 serious cases lodged against him at different police stations of trans-Yamuna area. A country made pistol, ammunition and bike was recovered from his possession, police said.
DSP Navendu Kumar said acting on a tip off, the STF team arrested Khagesh Pandey aka Rahul Baba near Rampur railway crossing in industrial area on Tuesday. A resident of Chharbana village under industrial area, Pandey was wanted in connection with cases of extortion and assault. On August 20, 2020 Khagesh demanded cash from one Ramachal Pandey of his village and issued life threats to him.
On May 5, he assaulted one Tarun Pandey and opened fire on him. He started committing crimes since 2013 when he was 20 years of age and had 27 cases of assault, loot, dacoity, harassment, extortion and Arms Act lodged against him at industrial area police station, Naini and other police stations. He was evading arrest since long following which cash reward of ₹50,000 was declared on him.
Khagesh was coming to his village when he was arrested by the STF team.
Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate 10-day Pune Festival
The 34th Pune Festival will be inaugurated on Friday, September 2 at Ganesh Kala Krida Ragmanch, Pune by minister of road and highways, Nitin Gadkari and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. This 10-day festival which is held during Ganesh Mahotsavis organised jointly by the Pune Festival committee,Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and Department of Tourism.
NCR’s Prayagraj div ends parcel bookings at five stns
The officials of Prayagraj division of North Central Railway have decided to close down the facility of booking parcels at five railway stations of the division on account of no takers for the service. The railway parcel service has been completely stopped at these five stations, Manikpur, Fatehpur, Mainpuri, Shikohabad and Kanpur Anwarganj due to no parcel booking for many years, informed NCR officials.
UP’s largest biogas plant to come up in Mathura
Uttar Pradesh's largest biogas plant, with a feedstock capacity of 600 tonnes per day, is coming up in Barsana town of Mathura district, a government spokesperson said here on Tuesday. “With the operation of this plant, being set up in collaboration with Barsana-based the state, cow shelter Shri Mataji Gaushala will become one of the major contributors to bio-energy in the country,” he said.
PMC schools to be ranked on cleanliness
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to rank its schools on cleanliness and solid waste management parameters. PMC with the help of Centre for Environment Education has started an annual awareness programme covering schools under the Swachh Survey 2023. The civic body on Tuesday organised a three-day workshop for teachers appointed as nodal officer by their school. The population of students in the city is around 10 per cent.
Swargate-Katraj metro extension plan awaits Centre’s approval: CM
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday told the Assembly that the Swargate-Katraj Metro extension route plan has been forwarded to the Centre for financial and technical approval. The 5.4-km Swargate-Katraj Metro underground route plan covers three stations though elected members demand one more station either near Bharati Vidyapeeth or at Balajinagar as there is no station between Padmavati and Katraj. The project, after the Centre's consent, is expected to be completed by April 2027.
