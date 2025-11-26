Prayagraj dialysis initiative provides lifeline to over 34k patients

In a major healthcare boost for kidney patients from economically weaker sections, a free dialysis initiative at three government hospitals in Prayagraj has benefited 34,417 individuals in just the first 10 months of 2025, providing a vital support system for those who might otherwise struggle to afford treatment. A patient undergoes dialysis atTej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital in Prayagraj (Sourced)

The state government has equipped three government hospitals in the Prayagraj district with a total of 46 active dialysis units, ensuring wider access to essential treatment.

Dr AK Tiwari, chief medical officer (CMO) of Prayagraj, confirmed the success, stating that the free dialysis units operating in the district served 34,417 patients from January to October 2025.

“Considering the size and population of Prayagraj district, free dialysis services are currently available in three government hospitals. Two of these hospitals operate under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, while one hospital manages its own unit,” he added.

Dr Tiwari emphasised that for patients battling chronic kidney disease, the initiative is not just a medical programme but a crucial lifeline—reducing treatment costs while ensuring continuous, life-saving care.

In Prayagraj, Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital and Motilal Nehru Divisional (Colvin) Hospital offer free dialysis under the PPP model.

Dr RS Thakur, public relations officer of Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital, reported that the hospital’s 16 dialysis units provided treatment to 10,729 patients from January to October 2025, with many undergoing multiple sessions per month.

Motilal Nehru Divisional (Colvin) Hospital, which operates 18 hemodialysis units, treated 13,269 patients during the same period, according to chief medical superintendent Dr SK Chaudhary.

At Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, affiliated with MLN Medical College, 9,429 patients were treated from January to October 2025 by the facility’s 12 active dialysis units, said CMS Dr Neelam Singh.

The Hemodialysis Unit at TB Sapru Hospital has proved to be a lifeline for patients like Mohd Shahid, 48, from Kabza Sarai in Pratapgarh. Suffering from severe kidney disease and unable to afford treatment, Shahid has been receiving free dialysis for the past 11 months. “This scheme has given me a new life and time to find a donor,” he shared.