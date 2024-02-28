Prayagraj dist court rejects SHUATS admin director’s bail plea

The district court in Prayagraj rejected the bail application of Vinod Bihari Lal, the director of administration at Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), in a case registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) at the Naini police station. For Representation Only (HT File)

Established in 1910, SHUATS is a government-aided minority institution in Prayagraj.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vinod Bihari Lal was arrested as a co-accused in the attempted murder case. An application for bail was filed on his behalf, seeking release from the Naini central jail in Prayagraj.

During the court proceedings, the district government counsel (criminal), Gulab Chandra Agrahri, opposed the bail application, citing the seriousness of the offence. The bail application of the main accused, the vice-chancellor of SHUATS, had already been rejected by the district court.

In rejecting Vinod Bihari Lal’s bail application, additional sessions judge Alok Dubey emphasised the severity of the offence.

Vinod Bihari Lal was arrested in connection with a case registered at the Naini police station under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 427 (committing mischief and damage) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was lodged on December 31, 2023, by Khuldabad resident D N Tripathi, who alleged that he and his friend had a narrow escape when they were attacked with firearms by Lal and two others near Arail road on Sunday morning.