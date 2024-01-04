Prayagraj duo to play senior women’s national cricket tournament

Two women cricket players from Sangam City, Shipra Giri and Falak Naaz, have been selected to play in the Senior Women’s Board Trophy Cricket Tournament. The duo will represent the state, and the first match is scheduled against Goa on January 8. Shipra Giri and Falak Naaz (HT File Photo)

Shipra and Falak recently played in the Under-23 Women’s Board Trophy and delivered outstanding performances.

Both players are students of the Sports Talent Cricket Academy and are mentored by their coach, Ajay Yadav.

Coach Ajay Yadav mentioned that the Uttar Pradesh team will play its first tournament match against Goa on January 8. The match will be held at Saint Xavier KCA Cricket ground in Trivandrum. In the league matches, the team will also have the opportunity to play against teams from Jammu Kashmir, Rajasthan, Haryana and Meghalaya, he added.

Shipra and Falak Naaz have previously represented the under-19 and under-23 women’s teams in the Board Trophy and have also participated in MCA GCA camps. Moreover, both women players have been part of the Challenger Trophy and have distinguished themselves.

It is worth mentioning that Falak Naaz has also played for the under-19 women’s team in the T-20 World Cup 2023 held in South Africa. Although an all-rounder, Falak was selected for the team as a fast bowler. India won the cup, and Falak Naaz performed exceptionally well during the matches. Despite belonging to a humble background, Falak’s family encouraged her to play cricket. The 19-year-old Falak Naaz’s father is a peon at a school, while her mother is a housewife. The family lives in a house with a tin shade. However, Falak overcame all odds to excel in cricket.

Shipra Giri has also played with the UP women’s team against Maharashtra, Orissa, Goa, and other states in various matches.

Mahendra Kumar Singh, the Patron of the Sports Talent Cricket Academy, congratulated both women players for their outstanding achievements.