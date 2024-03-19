Prayagraj enters list of top 10 domestic airports in country

For the first time, Prayagraj airport at Bamrauli ranks 10th in the country for customer satisfaction, the highest rank Prayagraj Airport has attained to date, informed airport officials. Prayagraj airport (HT FILE)

Previously, Prayagraj secured 11th rank at the all-India level in this regard, they added.

Interestingly, Gorakhpur airport secured second rank in the list released by the Airport Authority of India. Earlier, the district ranked 29th. Besides, Bareilly and Kanpur airports also bagged 8th and 9th ranks among the top 10 domestic airports in customer satisfaction. Bareilly airport was previously ranked 13th while Kanpur was ranked 26th place.

The customer satisfaction survey is conducted twice a year keeping in mind the service quality parameters set by the Airports Authority of India. This survey is conducted from January to June and from June to December. The results from July to December 2023 have now been released.

In this, Prayagraj Airport stood at 10th place after securing 4.89 points. Earlier in the survey from January to June 2023, it was in 11th place with 4.89 points, officials said.

Gorakhpur airport came in second place with 4.99 points, Bareilly airport at eighth place with 4.91 points, Chakeri airport of Kanpur at 9th place with 4.90 points and Prayagraj airport at 10th place with 4.89 points.

This time the Airport Authority surveyed 56 airports across the country, in which, Raja Bhoj Airport of Bhopal came first in the country and Gorakhpur, Udaipur, Dehradun and Jammu airports stood second.

It is worth mentioning that as part of the survey exercise, feedback from air passengers is taken only at airports operating domestic flights. During this, questions are asked about the facilities available at the airport. More than 30 parameters were included in the feedback this time, including parking facilities, availability of baggage courts/trolleys, the behaviour of staff, cleanliness, eating facilities, flight information screens, waiting time during security check, walking distance in the terminal, restaurant and food facilities, shopping facilities, internet access-Wi-Fi facilities, washroom toilet facilities etc also.

Chairperson of the Prayagraj Airport Advisory Committee and MP of Phulpur Keshari Devi Patel expressed happiness. She said, “With the expansion of the airport now being undertaken in the run-up to Mahakumbh-2025, direct flights to many other cities will also soon start from here.”