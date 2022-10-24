Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Gang of vehicle lifters busted, four held

Prayagraj: Gang of vehicle lifters busted, four held

Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:22 AM IST

The gang members revealed that they targeted the cars parked outside the hospitals and other buildings. The stolen cars were then sold in Bihar through one of the accused.

(Pic for representation only)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The Georgetown police here busted a gang of vehicle lifters and arrested four of its members with stolen cars and tools used in unlocking and stealing the vehicles on Sunday. The arrested members used to sell stolen cars in Bihar, police said.

SP city Santosh Kumar Meena said acting on a tip off, the police team under the supervision of SHO of Georgetown police station Brajesh Singh arrested four vehicle lifters on Sunday.

They were identified as Shahnawaz of Pratapgarh district, Vinod Kumar Jaiswal of Holagarh, Rajkumar Yadav of Gopalganj district in Bihar and Harish aka Kalu of Gaziabad district. Four cars including two SUVs, a large number of equipment used for unlocking vehicles, a bunch of keys, etc were recovered from their possession, he added.

Questioning of the gang members revealed that they targeted the cars parked outside the hospitals and other buildings. The stolen cars were then sold in Bihar through Rajkumar aka Ramu. The gang members have several cases of thefts and other crimes lodged against them in different police stations of Prayagraj and even in other cities.

