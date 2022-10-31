Prayagraj: Goods worth several lakhs gutted in fire at workshop of power substation

A massive fire broke out at a power substation workshop in Naini area on Monday morning. Old transformers and spare parts worth several lakhs are suspected to be gutted in the fire. The exact worth of gutted goods, however, is still to be ascertained.

It took around four hours for the firefighters to contain the flames.

The incident took place at the workshop of TSL power substation located in the Naini area of trans-Yamuna where old transformers are being stored and repaired. A large number of transformers and spare parts are kept here which are repaired by the staff.

Reportedly, the fire erupted at the workshop at around 9am in the morning. Naini police and the firefighters reached the spot and the process of dousing the flames started after snapping the power supply at the workshop.

The locals were scared as small gas cylinders are also used in repair of transformers. However, the firefighters contained the fire before it could reach the gas cylinders. Later, the power department officials reached the workshop to survey the loss due to fire.

Chief fire officer (CFO) Prayagraj RK Pandey said investigations were being carried out to ascertain the cause of fire at the workshop. Ten fire tenders were used for containing the fire and it took four hours to douse the flames completely. Foam was also used to douse the flames as the transformers contained oil, he added.