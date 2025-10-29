Prayagraj hit-and-run: Car hits 3 bikes, leaves one dead, 3 hurt

A car hit three bikes killing a young man and seriously injuring three others, at Chaufatka Bridge, under the Cantonment police station, in Prayagraj, on Wednesday morning.

The police immediately sent all the four injured to Colvin Hospital where doctors declared Rohit Kushwaha, 36, resident of Mundera, dead. He was the younger son of a retired railway employee and ran a DJ business and also worked as a ticket vendor under contract at the Cheoki railway station.

The injured include Vidyabhushan, 36, resident of Karchana, Sanjay Agrahari, 52, resident of Matganj and Manju, 40, resident of Karbala area of the city. All were admitted to Colvion Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car, bearing Delhi registration number plates, suddenly lost control and rammed into the two-wheelers, one after another, on the bridge. A young man riding one of the two bikes died in the accident, while three others, including a woman, were seriously injured. The driver fled with the car after the accident. Police are searching for the driver based on the car’s broken registration number plate found at the scene of the incident.

The car was speeding towards Dhoomanganj at around 8.45 am. Suddenly, the driver lost control resulting in the car crashing into the two bikes coming from the opposite direction. The culprit driver fled from the scene of the incident along with the vehicle. ,

Meanwhile, a portion of the number plate of the car broke.

According to SHO of Cantonment police station, Sunil Kumar, the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination and a police team has been formed to search for the car.

“The car, which fled towards Dhoomanganj, will soon be recovered,” he added.