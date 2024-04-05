Prayagraj infra upgrade on ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

The Yogi government has stepped up preparations for holding Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj on a grand scale. These include setting up new power stations, laying new electricity lines, and upgrading roads and water facilities. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

As per the plans of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, every work is being closely monitored at the government level, reflecting the government’s commitment to excellence in execution, a state government spokesperson said.

The Prayagraj Mahakumbh begins with the spectacular Shobha Yatra in which different Akharas or Hindu monastic orders participate. The Akharas’ procession enters the city from different routes. However, in the past, electric poles used to cause a lot of inconvenience to Akhara members due to which efforts are being made to remove them, said Pramod Kumar Singh, chief engineer, Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited.

The electric poles are being removed from all the routes of Peshwai after the ministry of defence granted permission for this. The laying of underground cables on the parade ground of the Kumbh area and its surrounding areas has also gained momentum. Similarly, underground cables are being laid from IIIT-Allahabad intersection to the Prayagraj airport.

In view of Mahakumbh-2025, the administration aims to complete all work by October, so that any deficiencies can be rectified on time. Accordingly, permanent electricity works are being implemented in the city, said the state government spokesman.

Under this, two power stations of 132 KV each are being built in Hetapatti and Beli areas of the city. Hetapatti power station has already become operational while work is underway on the Beli station. Apart from this, 94 distribution transformers have also been installed, he added.