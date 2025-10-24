Prayagraj leads division in cooperative membership enrolment

The Prayagraj district has emerged as the frontrunner in the division in enrolling new members into Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS).

Over the course of one month, the district enrolled 34,154 farmers into cooperative societies, the highest number recorded in the division, officials said.

According to assistant registrar (cooperative) Vivek Yadav, the department of cooperatives launched the membership drive on September 12, setting a target of 40,000 members from Prayagraj district alone. By October 12, a total of 35,154 farmers had joined, surpassing initial expectations.

Following Prayagraj, Pratapgarh enrolled 14,701 new members against a target of 35,000, Kaushambi registered 10,252 against 15,000, and Fatehpur added 9,354 against 25,000. The campaign will continue until October 31, Yadav added.

Alongside the membership drive, the sale of cooperative shares has significantly strengthened the department’s finances. Shares are priced at ₹100 each, and Prayagraj currently hosts 235 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies. So far, the campaign has generated ₹76.47 lakh for Prayagraj’s cooperative treasury—the highest in the division. In comparison, Pratapgarh collected ₹33.07 lakh, Kaushambi ₹24.12 lakh and Fatehpur ₹20.75 lakh through share purchases by new members, Yadav said.

He emphasised that the campaign’s primary goal is to connect as many farmers as possible with cooperative societies to ensure broader access to government and cooperative benefits.

Going forward, fertilisers will be distributed exclusively to registered PACS members, granting them priority access to essential inputs. Additionally, Jan Seva Kendras (Public Service Centers) and Jan Aushadhi Kendras (generic medicine centers) are being set up at cooperative societies to further support farmers