Prayagraj man duped of ₹12 lakh on pretext of kidney donation; case filed

A 28-year-old man suffering from kidney failure was allegedly duped of ₹12 lakh by a clinic operator and two others who promised to arrange a kidney for him. When he demanded his money back, the accused allegedly threatened to kill him by injecting poison. The incident occurred under the Tharwai police station area of Prayagraj. Following a court directive, Tharwai police have registered a case against the clinic operator and the couple involved. For representation only

According to the complaint, Ram Bharat Bhartiya, a resident of Majra Prem Nagar in Kodsar village, Prayagraj, worked as a house-construction contractor. Both of his kidneys had failed due to high blood pressure, and he had been undergoing treatment for the past several years.

About a year and a half ago, Ram Bharat came into contact with Dr Vikas Patel, operator of Pratibha Clinic in Gohari, Phaphamau. Patel allegedly assured him of arranging a kidney in exchange for money and introduced him to his associate, Prabhat Shukla of Durgaganj Unchdih under the Mauaima police station area. Shukla allegedly agreed to provide a kidney from his wife, Neetu Shukla, for ₹12 lakh.

The complainant stated that Neetu was taken to Kolkata for medical tests, and all expenses for the trip were borne by him. To arrange the money, he claimed he sold his land and handed over ₹12 lakh as demanded.

However, after receiving the money, the accused allegedly backed out of the deal. When Ram Bharat asked for the money to be returned, they reportedly threatened to kill him by injecting poison if he continued to pursue the matter.

Ram Bharat said he repeatedly approached Tharwai police and other officials for action, but no steps were taken. He then approached the court, following which the police were directed to register a case. Tharwai police have now filed an FIR against Dr Vikas Patel, Prabhat Shukla, and Neetu Shukla on charges of fraud and issuing death threats.