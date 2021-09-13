Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Man kills wife for rebuke over liquor addiction
Primary investigations revealed that the man attacked his wife after she complained about his liquor addiction, Prayagraj police said. (HT file photo)
Prayagraj: Man kills wife for rebuke over liquor addiction

Prayagraj’s Niraj Mishra got enraged when his wife Neelu rebuked him over his liquor addiction and thrashed her with a stick till she died
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 05:44 PM IST

A man allegedly beat his wife to death after she rebuked him over his addiction to liquor at their house in a village in Prayagraj district on Saturday night, police said.

Niraj Mishra, 35, returned home in an inebriated state on Saturday night. When his wife Neelu Mishra, 32, rebuked him over his drinking habit, he picked up a stick and kept on thrashing her till she died, they added.

After committing the crime, Neeraj allegedly locked his 11-year-old daughter Yogita in a room of the house to stop her from informing others of the incident which took place in Nachna village under Kaundhiara police of trans-Yamuna area of the district, the police said.

The girl, however, managed to escape from the house on Sunday evening and informed her cousin Kuldeep of the incident. Later, other family members and villagers barged into the house where they found Neelu’s body lying in a pool of blood.

Station house officer, Kaundhiara police station, Vinod Kumar Singh said the accused had been arrested and the stick used in the crime had been recovered from the site of the crime. “Primary investigations revealed that the accused attacked his wife after she complained about his liquor addiction,” Singh added.

