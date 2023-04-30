Mahakumbh-2025 preparations: District officials hold vital meet with army to discuss projects involving army land

With an aim to provide a fillip to various projects to be undertaken on the defence land in the run-up to Mahalumbh-2025, a coordination meeting was held between Prayagraj Mela Authority (PMA) and army officials in which threadbare discussions of the proposed construction works for which no objection certificates are needed from army officials were held on Saturday. Meeting between civil and army officials underway. (HT PHOTO)

The meeting held at the Purv UP and MP Sub Area headquarters of the Indian Army located in Prayagraj was chaired by the president of Allahabad Cantonment Board Brigadier Maninder Singh Sidhu and attended by Prayagraj divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Mahakumbh mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand and officers of the various departments concerned.

During the meeting, discussions were first held on the various bridges that have to be constructed by the Setu Nigam on the army’s land.

Construction of the proposed rail over-bridge between Chheoki-Karachhana railway station; proposed two-lane rail over-bridge on Lalla Chungi-IERT road; four-lane rail over-bridge near Subedar Ganj railway station and two-lane flyover bridge at GT road junction from Chaufatka towards Kanpur were discussed in detail. In the same sequence, the work of road widening being done by the public works department was also discussed in detail.

Army officials assured that necessary action would be taken to provide the required clearances at the earliest, informed district officials.

Some of the major road widening works, which were presented before the army officials in the meeting for approval and necessary action, including widening the road from Alopi crossing to Triveni from 10 metres to 20 meters, widening the Triveni road from 10 to 20 metres, widening of road from Shastri bridge to Qila Ghat via Bade Hanuman temple from 10 to 20 metres, widening of Kali Marg from 10 to 20 metre, construction of 10-metre wide link road from Patel Sansthan and Mela Store to Kali Marg besides Naval Kishore interlocking road widening and construction work, widening of the road from Harshvardhan intersection to GT Jawahar from 10 to 20 metres and construction of link road from Alopibagh flyover to Kali Marg via PWD store.

“In the meeting with army officials, all the work that needs to be done in the run-up to Mahakumbh-2025 on army land was discussed. No acquisition of land is required for these works, but they need to be started only after getting prior approval from the army officials. After conducting a survey of all these projects, a proposal will be made for the army so that their formal go-ahead can be sought,” Mahakumbh Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand.

In the meeting, the construction of 60×80 metre pucca ghat on the left side of Qila Ghat, the construction of 30×55 metre pucca ghat on the left side of Saraswati Ghat, the construction of the interlocking road from Amitabh Bachchan culvert to Nag Vasuki Link Road etc were also discussed. The proposal to underground the cables at some places around the Parade ground was also deliberated upon during the meeting, district officials confirmed.

Apart from this, with a view to increasing tourism in Prayagraj, the proposals related to the renovation of Anant Madhav Temple and Bindu Madhav Temple and the widening of the road in front of Mankameshwar Temple, which all come under the army land, were also discussed in detail and on which the army officials asked that all the documents be submitted along with a proposal for further action at the earliest, officials shared.