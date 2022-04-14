Prayagraj police attach cattle smuggler’s properties worth ₹5 crore
In a major action against organised crime in the district, Prayagraj police attached properties worth ₹5 crore of a cattle smuggler and gangster Mohd Muzzaffar in Bamrauli area on Wednesday.
Muzzaffar was elected Block Pramukh of Kaudihar in 2020 panchayat elections and has also been accused of hiding his criminal record while filing his nomination. An FIR was also lodged against him at Nawabganj police station a few days back. He had won the election from jail.
Muzzaffar is a close relative of former MP and mafiosi turned politician Atiq Ahmad’s wife.
SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said, Mohd Muzzaffar is a resident of Chafri village of Nawabganj area and had over two dozen cases lodged against him.
“He is a history sheeter of Puramufti police station where his criminal record and illegal activities are recorded in history sheet 15 B. He has earned wealth and properties worth several crores through illegal activities which included cattle smuggling. His properties included residential houses, shops and plots worth several crores,” Kumar said.
“ His five properties including residential building, shops and plots worth ₹5 crores in Bamrauli area of Dhumanganj were attached under section 14 (1) Gangster Act on Tuesday. Investigations were underway to trace Muzzaffar’s other properties earned through illegal means. Illegal rackets run by him will soon be busted and destroyed,” SSP added.
District magistrate has recently given approval to seize Muzzaffar’s properties under Gangster Act. Muzzaffar has filed nomination for panchayat member during panchayat elections 2020. However, he did not disclose about his criminal record and history sheet in the affidavit.
Punjab cabinet gives approval to fill 145 posts in water supply dept
Chandigarh: The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to fill 145 posts of various categories (25 sub-divisional engineers, 70 junior engineer, 30 junior draftsman and 20 steno typist) by direct recruitment through the Punjab Public Service Commission and Subordinate Service Selection Board within a year. According to a spokesperson of the chief minister's office, the cabinet had given approval to fill 88 posts of aforementioned categories in the water supply and sanitation department in 2021.
32-year-old Ludhiana woman ends life following argument with her husband
A 32-year-old married woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Jamalpur. Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh said the incident had occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the victim, her husband and their four children were in the house. The victim's 12-year-old daughter, eldest among four siblings, discovered her mother's body hanging from the ceiling fan and raised the alarm.
AU to conduct entrance for PG, PhD, professional courses; UG admissions to take place through CUET-2022
Allahabad University will conduct entrance test at its own level for the admission to postgraduate, PhD and professional courses including LLB in the varsity and its constituent colleges for the upcoming academic session (2022-23). Admission to undergraduate courses in university and colleges will however be done through Common University Entrance Test-2022 only and for which applications are being accepted now, officials said.
Contractual PRTC driver held with 5kg poppy husk in Ludhiana
The division number 5 police on Tuesday arrested a bus driver with 5 kg of poppy husk. The accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh of Moga, was working as a contractual bus driver with PRTC. Police said the accused procured the poppy husk from Lahori Gate in Delhi. During the questioning, the accused said he was an addict himself and sold poppy husk to make easy money.
Robbers flee with ATM carrying ₹11 lakh cash in Yamunanagar
At least four robbers allegedly fled with a cash box containing nearly ₹11 lakh from an ATM in Yamunanagar's Radaur block in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident took place in the absence of any security guard at the Punjab National Bank branch situated at JMIT College of Chhota Bans village in district.
