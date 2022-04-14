Prayagraj police attach cattle smuggler’s properties worth 5 crore

In a major action against organised crime in the district, Prayagraj police attached properties worth ₹5 crore of a cattle smuggler and gangster Mohd Muzzaffar in Bamrauli area on Wednesday.

Muzzaffar was elected Block Pramukh of Kaudihar in 2020 panchayat elections and has also been accused of hiding his criminal record while filing his nomination. An FIR was also lodged against him at Nawabganj police station a few days back. He had won the election from jail.

Muzzaffar is a close relative of former MP and mafiosi turned politician Atiq Ahmad’s wife.

SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said, Mohd Muzzaffar is a resident of Chafri village of Nawabganj area and had over two dozen cases lodged against him.

“He is a history sheeter of Puramufti police station where his criminal record and illegal activities are recorded in history sheet 15 B. He has earned wealth and properties worth several crores through illegal activities which included cattle smuggling. His properties included residential houses, shops and plots worth several crores,” Kumar said.

“ His five properties including residential building, shops and plots worth ₹5 crores in Bamrauli area of Dhumanganj were attached under section 14 (1) Gangster Act on Tuesday. Investigations were underway to trace Muzzaffar’s other properties earned through illegal means. Illegal rackets run by him will soon be busted and destroyed,” SSP added.

District magistrate has recently given approval to seize Muzzaffar’s properties under Gangster Act. Muzzaffar has filed nomination for panchayat member during panchayat elections 2020. However, he did not disclose about his criminal record and history sheet in the affidavit.