Atiq’s family braces for homelessness as police set to attach their remaining properties

PRAYAGRAJ Following the registration of a new case against Shaista Parveen, Zainab, and other individuals accused in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, the police are set to seize their remaining properties linked to the case.

Shaista Parveen (Sourced)

Despite the demolition of structures, Atiq’s ancestral home and office in Chakia are still held by his family members. It is anticipated that the police will proceed to attach Atiq’s ancestral home and office, leaving his family and children without a place to call their own.

On August 25, Dhumanganj police filed an FIR under Section 174-A for contempt of court against the late mafia politician Atiq Ahmad’s wife, Shaista Parveen, Zainab (wife of Ashraf), Atiq’s sister Ayesha Noori, and the assailants Guddu Muslim, Armaan, and Sabir.

In their complaint, the police stated that the accused failed to present themselves before the investigating officer and the court. Despite the issuance of a notice under Section 82 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), they have continuously evaded arrest.

Police officials mentioned that a chargesheet will be filed against the accused in the new FIR after completion of investigations. Following the service of a notice under Section 83 of CrPC, the court’s instructions will be followed to attach the accused’s properties, as per the established procedure.

It is noteworthy that the police have already seized properties belonging to Atiq Ahmad and his relatives, with an estimated value of around ₹1,500 crore in locations such as Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kaushambi, and other places.

Furthermore, properties owned by his gang members and close associates, worth several crores, have been confiscated over the past few years. The investigation by the police into Atiq Ahmad’s murder has revealed that the mafia politician and his relatives possessed benami properties valued at hundreds of crores, along with numerous shell companies and investments in diverse business projects across multiple states.

Although the police have managed to attach many of Atiq’s local properties and prime plots of land, his ancestral home and office in Chakia remain unattached. Atiq’s ancestral home was razed in September 2020 by the administration as part of a larger crackdown against mafias and gangsters in the state.

Atiq’s office near Karbala was also partially demolished, as it was constructed without the necessary approvals from the authorities. Nonetheless, both properties were legally owned by Atiq. With the demise of Atiq and his brother Ashraf, the ancestral property has now legally passed into the ownership of Shaista, Zainab, and their children.

On August 7, the Dhumanganj police posted a notice under Section 82 of CrPC at Atiq’s demolished ancestral home, publicly declaring Shaista as absconding in Umesh Pal’s murder case.

Should the police proceed with the attachment of the house, Atiq’s family will find themselves without a place to reside. Even if Atiq’s family members are granted bail, they will either need to rent a residence or seek refuge with relatives.

A senior police official stated that a detailed investigation into the properties owned by the absconding accused is currently underway. Further steps involve a thorough examination of both movable and immovable assets owned by the accused, including those of Shaista Parveen, Zainab, Ayesha Noori, and the assailants Guddu Muslim, Sabir, and Armaan.

The police will utilise revenue records to investigate properties registered under the names of the accused before proceeding with additional measures, he added.

