Prayagraj: Security tightened at Sangam after tragic drowning of 2 girls

After the tragic drowning of two girls at Sangam on Friday, police officials have issued instructions to implement concrete steps to prevent such incidents in the future. The police are on high alert, especially with the upcoming Magh Mela, during which lakhs of devotees are expected to gather at different ghats of Sangam for the holy dip. Pilgrims and visitors enjoy boat rides at Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A dedicated team of divers and water police personnel will maintain strict vigilance at all ghats of Sangam, including the nearby Arail ghat.

It’s important to note that deep-water barricades have been installed at all Sangam ghats to discourage people from entering the deep waters. However, police officials have observed that individuals often cross the barricades, disregarding warning signs. In all drowning cases at Sangam, the victims have crossed the deep-water barricades, entering the deep waters where they either drowned or were carried away by swift currents.

Jal Police Incharge JP Sahni said that the two girls who drowned on Friday were warned by divers at the ghat not to cross the barricades. Unfortunately, they ignored the warning and ventured into the deep waters towards the Yamuna. Despite efforts, only one of the three could be saved.

Stringent monitoring is now in place at Sangam and all adjacent ghats. Four divers and four Jal police personnel are deployed in one shift at Sangam nose and other ghats. Additionally, a team of divers and water police personnel is on alert under the New Bridge. Water police personnel will patrol Sangam waters on motorboats to monitor all ghats, including the Arail ghat.

To prevent future mishaps, water police personnel will raise awareness and advise pilgrims and those taking the holy dip not to cross the deep-water barricades and avoid river banks affected by soil erosion. The number of warning boards at Sangam will also be increased.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma assured that steps have been taken to prevent drowning incidents at Sangam nose and other ghats. A more comprehensive plan for the safety of pilgrims at Sangam and other ghats is under consideration.