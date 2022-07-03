Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Severed heads, remains of cattle found in Soraon
Prayagraj: Severed heads, remains of cattle found in Soraon

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and investigations were being carried out.
The severed heads and remains of the animals have been sent to be examined by the chief veterinary officer. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Tension prevailed at Imamkuli village under Soraon police station in the trans-Ganga area after five severed heads, and the remains of banned animals were found on Sunday morning. Hundreds of villagers assembled at the spot and demanded immediate action. Senior police officials reached the spot and pacified the enraged villagers. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and investigations were being carried out, police said.

According to reports, villagers also found tags in the ears of the severed heads of the banned cattle that identified them as those from a cow shelter in the Sangipur area of Holagarh.

Circle officer Sudhir Kumar said an FIR has been registered against in charge of a cow shelter and some unidentified persons in this connection and a few suspects were being questioned.

Meanwhile, police carried out a search at the cow shelter in Holagarh and found two tags in the pocket of a staff member working there. According to reports, the tags belong to animals found in Soraon. Some empty liquor bottles were also found close to the shelter.

The severed heads and remains of the animals have been sent to be examined by the chief veterinary officer. He will also carry out an investigation into the incident and will submit his report, SDM Soraon Dr Kanchan said.

Meanwhile, Kashi division Gauraksha general secretary Lalmani Tiwari staged a protest against the incident and alleged a nexus between cattle smugglers and staff at the cow shelter. He demanded strict action into the incident.

