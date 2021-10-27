Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Woman raped by former CWC president, FIR registered
Police teams have been constituted for the arrest of the accused former CWC president, in Prayagraj. (Photo for representation)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 10:08 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Kotwali police on Wednesday registered an FIR against a former president of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Prayagraj, for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman on the pretext of helping her in a legal case. Teams have been formed to arrest of the accused, police said.

According to reports, the husband of the woman, who hails from Kaushambi district, had taken away her six-year-old daughter following their estranged relations. Some months back, the woman reached the CWC where she met its then president. The woman claimed that the man assured her of bringing back her daughter and even offered to bear expenses of the court.

The accused then started exploiting the woman sexually and raped her on different occasions at different locations in Civil Lines, George Town, Daraganj and Bahadurganj areas of the district. The woman approached the police some days back when the man allegedly started threatening her on the phone.

Station house officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, Narendra Prasad, carried out investigations and got medical examination of the woman done, and registered an FIR against the former CWC president. Police also carried out raids at the places where the woman claimed she was raped by the accused. Help is also being taken from CWC authorities and district probationary officer.

Circle officer Satyendra Tiwari said that further investigation was on in this connection and teams had been constituted for the arrest of the accused.

