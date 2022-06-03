Prayagraj: Women’s hostel owner held after spy cam found in bathroom

The Colonelganj police arrested a women’s hostel owner after a spy camera was found in the bathroom used by inmates at the hostel.

The action was taken after a group of inmates approached the police with their complaint on Thursday morning and accused the owner of the hostel of fitting a spy camera in the shower of the bathroom.

The police team under circle officer, Colonelganj Ajeet Singh Chauhan immediately reached the hostel and recovered the spy camera from the shower.

The police team then detained hostel owner Ashish Khare, 45, and took him to police station for questioning. Computer, hard drive and other equipment were also recovered from the hostel owner, police said. The storage devices were scanned in which videos of women living at the hostel were found.

The circle officer said that the accused during questioning has confessed to shooting videos of women through spy camera since December last year.

“The police have also recovered other objectionable material from the computer lab of the accused which indicates that he was shooting videos of women with the motive of blackmailing them. The accused may also be selling the videos for cash. He is being questioned further and DVR and other storage devices recovered from him were being scanned,” CO added.

The officer said an FIR under sections 354 C, 354D, 292, 292 A and 67 IT Act has been registered against the accused.

Police officials said that the women at the hostel came to know about the spy camera when one of them saw Ashish watching live footage of the bathroom in his computer. The inmates then approached police.

Ashish’s father is a retired government doctor. He is separated from his wife who left him with their son sometime back following a scuffle between them.