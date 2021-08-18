Prayagraj youths on mission green, donating indoor plants to people

Members of Euphorial Youth Society, a group working towards environment protection, are donating indoor plants to residents of Prayagraj and spreading awareness about protecting the environment.

The members of this group are students of different colleges and universities from across the country but are residing in Prayagraj.

In the past two months, the youths have donated over 1000 beneficial indoor plants to residents of their respective localities of Prayagraj and have spread awareness about environment protection.

“Our enthusiastic team members have donated snake plant, money plant, aloe vera, heart plant, dragon plant, etc as all of these plants are one among the most oxygen producing indoor plants and can work as a natural air purifier too”, said founder of the society, Devesh Jaiswal, who is 20 years old and a resident of Kareli locality.

We decided to undertake the drive after witnessing the wrath of Covid-19 pandemic resulting into loss of several lives for not having enough supply of oxygen, said Devesh, a BBA student.

Another member of the society Shuti Srivastava, 20 and a resident of Preetam Nagar colony said, “Our young members are telling everyone as how even now, humans are constantly cutting trees to create urban jungles and as a part of Karma, everyone is suffering. This suffering will not stop until or unless we start taking a positive step towards the greener earth and start planting trees and plants”.

But for that to happen, we will have to change ourselves and this modest step like keeping and nurturing indoor plants was a small step towards the needed change, added the undergrad.

Euphorial Youth Society’s plant donation campaign was held in two phases. In phase 1, under the leadership of Jaiswal and Stuti, a team of 12 volunteers were trained and nursery of plant saplings was readied at their homes. Later, in phase 2, the prepared plants were donated.

With the joint efforts of Chirag, Shikhar, Anish, Prakhar, Vibhav, Parany, Suhani, Sumbul, Nausheen, Mohamad Saquib, Amit and Priya Mishra, this entire campaign emerged as a huge success and we got many positive responses from the residents, said Jaiswal.

Earlier last month, the team had also planted 1500 trees to celebrate forest festival with the help of forest and agriculture department of the state government.