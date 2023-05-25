Two iconic cinema halls of Sangam city to reopen in new avatar

After remaining shut for many years, the two iconic cinema halls of Prayagraj- Chandralok and Raj Karan Palace- will once again welcome the movie lovers of Sangam city to experience cinema in its new Audi multiplex avatar. Raj Karan Palace cinema hall in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

Considered to be the most popular and oldest cinema halls of the city, as per the officials of the district entertainment tax department, these two so called landmarks are gearing up to reopen soon.

Till now movies were screened in both these halls on single screens, but now each of them would have more than one screen and modern sound system as well as best seating arrangements for the benefit of the movie goers, they explained.

“Applications seeking permission for revamping both these cinema halls were received by us and we have not only granted them a formal go ahead but even the work at sites has also started. It is expected that the screening of films will start here in the monsoon season ie July or August 2023,” said Arvind Verma, assistant commissioner (entertainment tax), Prayagraj.

Both Chandralok and Raj Karan Palace are more than four decades old cinema halls. There was a time when big banner films were screened in these very theatres first, but later with the arrival of multiplex culture, single screen cinemas got a big jolt.

Chandralok cinema closed during the Covid period and could not start again. On the other hand, after Covid, Raj Karan Palace did open for some period of time but could not sustain itself amidst the competition.

As per the officials, both these cinema halls in their revamped look would have two screens each on the upper floor while the ground floor will have space for commercial use. The owners of both the cinema theatres proposed this revamping before the entertainment tax department, which after going through their plans granted their approval.

As per them, efforts are being made to provide facilities akin to any major multiplex in both these cinema halls like comfortable cushy reclining seats, modern surround sound systems and toilets besides other basic amenities. Moreover, the films will be shown on modern new age projectors as well, they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR K Sandeep Kumar K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues. ...view detail