Prayagraj’s pottery to reach global markets

In a promising initiative to promote local craftsmanship, the Union ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), in collaboration with a leading retail brand, is working to introduce traditional clay products crafted by Prayagraj’s potters to global markets. The officials interacting with potters in Prayagraj (HT)

The initiative along with the MSME ministry aims to enhance market access for local pottery artisans under the Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana.

Prayagraj is renowned for its rich terracotta tradition. Local potters produce a wide array of earthenware items, including diyas, kullhads (clay cups), piggy banks, decorative tiles, cooking pots, teapots, and flowerpots—ranging from hanging and wall-mounted to ground models.

With targeted marketing and technical assistance, the initiative seeks to place Prayagraj’s clay artisans on a broader global platform—preserving a time-honored craft while boosting the rural economy.

On Saturday, officials from the MSME ministry and the district administration visited Prayagraj to assess the potential of the region’s pottery sector.

The delegation included LBS Yadav, joint director of the MSME development and facilitation office (DFO), Prayagraj, and MSME joint director Gaurav Katiyar, along with assistant directors Satyaprakash, SK Gangal, Premchand Kumar, Nupur Dubey, Sangeeta Kumari and company representatives.

During their visit, the team engaged with potters in Jhalwa and Mundera, inspected a variety of clay products, and held discussions with artisans regarding product design, production capacity, and market potential. They also explored opportunities for procurement orders and pledged technical support to improve product quality and marketing strategies.

“This initiative is part of our continued efforts to expand market access for Vishwakarma Yojana beneficiaries. It aims to enhance the livelihoods of potters by connecting them with larger domestic and international markets,” said Yadav.