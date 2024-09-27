Prayagraj’s tourist boom: Record numbers flock ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

Forty crore pilgrims and tourists from across the country and abroad are expected to attend Mahakumbh-2025, to be held on the sandy banks of Sangam starting January 13, 2025. Even before the event, the number of tourists in Prayagraj has already seen a significant rise, as confirmed by the state tourism department’s data. Pilgrims at Sangam in Prayagaraj (File)

According to the regional tourism department in Prayagraj, over 5 crore tourists visited the city in 2023. In the first six months of 2024 alone, more than 4.5 crore tourists have already visited Sangam city. Additionally, 4,266 foreign tourists visited Prayagraj last year to experience its rich historical, cultural, and religious splendor. This year, in just six months, the number of foreign visitors has reached 3,894, according to the data.

Similarly, 14,37,674 Indian tourists stayed in the city’s hotels last year, along with 2,771 foreign tourists. This year, in just six months, 19,41,426 Indian tourists have stayed in hotels, and the number of foreign guests has increased to 3,960, officials confirm.

“Historical and religious places in Prayagraj have been developed by the government over the past two years. The impact of these efforts has become noticeable during the last one-and-a-half years. Magh Mela and Prayagraj’s historical and religious sites have started attracting tourists in significant numbers,” said Aparajita Singh, regional tourism officer of Prayagraj, confirming the trend.

Officials and tour operators believe that improved air connectivity via Bamrauli airport and the enhancement of the highway between Prayagraj and Varanasi have made the journey easier for tourists visiting Prayag.

Additionally, the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of the new idol in the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya this year has also attracted tourists to Prayagraj. Officials believe that, as an important stop on the Rampath Gaman Marg, many tourists had come to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha also visited Prayagraj in large numbers.

From a tourism perspective, 13,29,720 tourists visited Prayagraj last year to see historical sites like Anand Bhawan, Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Park, and Khusro Bagh. In just the first six months of this year, that number has increased to 13,79,280.

Similarly, 20,85,791 tourists visited religious places last year, while by June 2024, the number has already reached 33,17,551. Data from the tourism department shows that 2,84,80,000 devotees attended the Magh Mela in 2023. This year, during the same period of the annual religious fair, that number has increased to 3,71,35,000.

PHOTO: Pilgrims arriving at Sangam in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)