Pre-Pran Pratishtha rituals: BJP workers to clean, decorate temples in Kashi region

The workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are set to clean and decorate all temples across the 16 districts in the Kashi region from January 14 to January 22. This initiative is part of their involvement in the 11-day ritual leading up to the Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. On the day of Pran Pratishtha, the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand will take place in every temple with the assistance of locals, and party workers will actively participate in the event.

Dilip Patel, the BJP Kashi region president, said that party workers will engage in an eight-day ritual involving the cleaning and decoration of temples in their respective areas. On the auspicious occasion of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Pran Pratishtha day, the recital of Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderkand and bhajan-kirtan will occur in every temple. Party workers, in collaboration with locals, will organise and participate in these recitals.

To enhance public engagement, LED screens will be set up for live telecasts in each assembly constituency, and prasad (offering) distribution is also planned. Additionally, a Deepotsav program, involving the lighting of lamps in the evening akin to Diwali, will be organised on the same day, Patel added.

Public representatives in each constituency are expected to organise a special Pooja at least in one temple within their respective areas, according to Patel.

Navratan Rathi, the BJP Kashi region media in-charge, said that advance information about all the programs and photos taken during the events will be promptly uploaded on social media by the party workers.