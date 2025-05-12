Pride overflows, 17 bundles of joy named Sindoor in Kushinagar

After the Indian military’s decisive steps against terror factories in Pakistan, ‘Sindoor’ is indeed the cause celebre in the country. Over four days, Operation Sindoor was conducted with precision and planning, taking out facilities where terror was being fomented in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. For representation only (HT File Photo)

As calm returns with a ceasefire called, 17 newborn girls have been named ‘Sindoor’ - as a symbol of pride, respect, and patriotism - by their parents in Kushinagar.

Dr RK Shahi, principal of Kushinagar Medical College, confirmed that between May 9 and 11, 17 girls were born at the hospital, and their parents chose to name them Sindoor in honour of the military operation.

Kajal Gupta, 24, wife of Madan Gupta, from Sahrola village, gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday and named her Sindoor. Similarly, Archana Shahi, wife of Ajeet Shahi from Nahar Chapra, and Priyanka Devi, wife of Pramod, also delivered baby girls via C-section and named them Sindoor.

Pramod explained that the name was chosen to honour the Indian Army’s action against terrorism. Archana Shahi added, “Sindoor, traditionally applied by married women, is sacred in our society. It symbolises marital status and strength. We named our daughter Sindoor so that as she grows up, she feels proud of being associated with the Indian Army.”

Archana was deeply moved by the Pahalgam attack, in which the husband of a newlywed was killed. She said that after the successful Operation Sindoor on May 7, her daughter was born on May 10, and naming her was a spontaneous act of tribute.

Abdur Rahman