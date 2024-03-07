Prime Minister Modi has shaped New India in 10 years: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created “Naya Bharat” in 10 years with no discrimination on the basis of “jaati” (caste) or “kshetra” (region). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing the ‘Scheduled Caste Mahasammelan’ organised by the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha, in Agra on Thursday. (AGENCY)

The prime minister believes in ‘Sarvjan Hitay Sarvjan Sukhaye’ (Benefit of all, prosperity for all), he added. Yogi Adityanath was addressing the Anusuchit Varg Mahasammellan organised by the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha in Agra.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“It’s an India that aspires to integrate every village, poor person, farmer, youth and woman into the societal mainstream to empower them to lead dignified lives and forge ahead. It is not founded on caste, religion, or language. The guiding principle behind this endeavour is ‘Sabka saath, Sabka Vikas,” he said.

“We named the new international airport at Ayodhya after Maharishi Valmiki, had a 25- feet statue of Sant Ravidas unveiled in Kashi and developed a park and museum and enhanced road connectivity to it (the place). Scholarship for Scheduled Caste students has been doubled. The poor are being provided “patta” of land and efforts to provide them houses are being made,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“The double engine regime is working day and night for social justice. All our efforts are led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is taking the nation to new heights,” the chief minister said. Even those sections of society that were deprived of their rights since independence are experiencing a sense of inclusion and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi today, he said.

“Today, we pay homage to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Honouring Baba Saheb signifies respecting the marginalised communities and upholding the Constitution,” he said.

Furthermore, he stressed that honouring Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar translates to upholding the values of the Constitution and the parliamentary system of India.

He also mentioned “Panch Teerth Yojna” by prime minister to give respect Dr BR Ambedkar.

He underscored the collaborative efforts of the “double engine government,” citing examples such as the establishment of a university in Azamgarh named after Maharaja Suheldev, and the restoration of the Maharaja Bijli Pasi Qila in Lucknow.

CM renames Agra Fort metro station after Ambedkar