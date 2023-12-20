close_game
News / Cities / Others / Private company surveyor detained for mapping near Ram Janmabhoomi

Private company surveyor detained for mapping near Ram Janmabhoomi

ByHT Correspondent, Ayodhya
Dec 20, 2023 05:54 AM IST

The detained individual has been identified as Bhanu Patel, 25, from Sarangarh district of Chhattisgarh.

Ayodhya police on Tuesday detained a surveyor from a private company for conducting a survey of sensitive areas around Ram Janmabhoomi without obtaining approval from the district administration.

For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

The detained individual has been identified as Bhanu Patel, 25, from Sarangarh district of Chhattisgarh. Ayodhya circle officer, SP Gautam, said that Bhanu is employed by the private company MapmyIndia which prepares digital maps.

Local residents noticed Bhanu wearing a helmet fitted with a camera near Crossing Number 10 of the Ram Janmabhoomi and promptly informed the police. Following this, the police detained Bhanu at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station for interrogation. Gautam revealed that Bhanu had submitted an application to the office of the divisional commissioner on December 15, seeking permission to conduct a survey near the Ram Janmabhoomi campus. The application was still pending, Gautam added.

Police confirmed that nothing suspicious was found on Bhanu. They also stressed that senior officials from Bhanu’s company verified his presence in Ayodhya for official work.

As of the report filing, no FIR had been lodged against Bhanu, and he was held at the police station.

