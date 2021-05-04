Private hospitals seek clarity on vaccination

Private hospitals here have sought clarity on the Covid vaccination drive and they have urged the state health authorities to provide vaccine vials so that they can resume giving jabs. They said they had not been administering vaccines since April 30 here and beneficiaries, whose second dose is due now, were calling them up for appointment.

The Association of International Doctors, a body of doctors from the private sector in India has written a letter to a senior official in this connection.

“On April 30, we were told to return the stock of vaccine we had. Now that we do not have vaccines people coming for the second dose have to be returned,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“The entire process is stopped and there is no further clarity on vaccination by private hospitals. We request the private hospitals be provided with vaccine doses. We would wish to know from where we can purchase vaccine and the amount to be given so that the programme can run again,” said Dr Shukla.

On Monday, 8,897 people got their vaccine doses in Lucknow, including 2,851 beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years of age at 60 vaccination sites, all in government hospitals.

Over the last 60 days, many beneficiaries have been vaccinated. While a large number have their second dose due, many are seeking their first dose. Many hospitals in Lucknow have set up separate vaccination desks and rooms for the 30-minute post-jab observation period as per the protocol and they have had to deploy additional staff.