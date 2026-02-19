Priyanka Gandhi releases 20-point chargesheet against BJP govt in Assam

Guwahati: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday released a 20-point ‘people’s chargesheet’ against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Assam. Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday released a 20-point ‘people’s chargesheet’ against the BJP (PTI)

Vadra, who is on a two-day visit to the state, unveiled the “chargesheet” in Guwahati in the presence of senior leaders such as Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi.

The chargesheet accused the BJP-led government of creating a parallel economy of illegal syndicates, with state government ministers allegedly amassing huge wealth through corruption, taking large loans, and pushing the economy towards a debt trap.

Other charges included not granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities despite a promise made over 10 years ago, handing over large tracts of land to big industries by evicting indigenous people, and not implementing Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord, which promised constitutional safeguards for the Assamese people.

Vadra, who is chairperson of the Congress screening committee to select candidates for the Assam elections, is scheduled to interact with ticket aspirants for the upcoming Assembly polls during her stay in Guwahati.

Elections in Assam are expected to be held in April.

“I will be meeting as many people and taking feedback and suggestions from all. Other members of the screening committee have already visited different parts of Assam. Our aim will be to ensure that the tickets are given to the deserving candidates and we contest the elections strongly,” she said.

The Congress claimed that the chargesheet, prepared by a committee headed by Lok Sabha lawmaker Pradyut Bordoloi, lists 20 charges labelled by common people against the state government.

“As part of our task, we formed five committees, which visited all 35 districts of the state and interacted with a cross section of people from all communities and professions. The chargesheet includes allegations by the people against the government,” said Bordoloi.

Story will be updated once BJP comments.