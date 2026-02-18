Target 50% votes in each booth: Nitin Nabin to BJP workers in Assam

Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday urged party workers to target 50% of the total votes in each booth in the coming Assembly polls in the state, which are expected to be held in April. Nabin, who is on a two-day tour of Assam, was addressing a ‘panna pramukh sammelan’, a gathering of party workers responsible for being in touch with all voters listed on one page of the voters’ list (PTI)

Nabin, who is on a two-day tour of Assam, was addressing a ‘panna pramukh sammelan’, a gathering of party workers responsible for being in touch with all voters listed on one page of the voters’ list.

“In the past Assembly polls, you helped secure 36-37% votes for the party and in the general election you helped us get 46-47% of the total votes. I give you the goal of securing 50% of total votes in each booth in the coming Assembly polls,” he said.

“This resolve will not just ensure a win for us, but will sink Congress’s boat for good. It’s a party which compromises with the nation’s security. I urge you all to visit each house, meet each voter and inform them about your leaders, the party’s ideology and the government’s achievements,” Nabin added.

He accused the Congress of encouraging illegal Bangladeshi immigrants for the sake of vote bank politics and doing nothing to protect the country’s borders by building proper infrastructure. Nabin lauded the BJP government in the state for its drive to evict illegal settlers from government land.

“Congress had no ‘niti’, ‘niyaat’ and ‘netritva’ (policy, intention and leadership). We are proud that we have all three,” Nabin said.